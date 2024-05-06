Hyderabad: As summer temperatures continue to soar, residents of Telangana, especially Hyderabad are set to experience some relief from the heatwave. Starting from Monday evening, gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph have swept through the city and its surroundings, bringing a welcome change.

According to the IMD, light to scattered rains are anticipated in various parts of Telangana state, beginning Tuesday. Dr A. Sravani, an IMD scientist, explained, "The city is expected to experience spells of rain on Tuesday, while heavy rain with thunderstorms is predicted across the state. These rains will help reduce temperatures, which have soared to 44º C.

Dr Sravani highlighted that these rains will provide much-needed relief from the ongoing heatwave, especially in the northern and extreme southern regions of Telangana.