IMD Issues Alert for Heat Wave in Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh experienced its first wave with sizzling temperatures recorded in Kaval in Nellore district and Anantapur in Rayalaseema region on Thursday.

The IMD, Amaravathi has predicted a possible heat wave in parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next two days (Friday and Saturday).

The maximum temperature at Kavali was recorded at 40.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, four degrees above normal, against 39 °C a day earlier. Similarly, the maximum temperature at Anantapur was recorded at 43.3°C, four degrees above normal on Thursday.

Senior scientist Dr S Karuna Sagar at IMD, Amaravati said a heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is above 40°C and 4.5 degrees above the season’s normal maximum temperature. Two places in the state experienced heat waves on Thursday.

According to the IMD-Amaravati reports, Anantapur was the hottest station in the state on Thursday at 43.3°C. Kurnool and Nandyal followed with maximum temperatures settling at 43.2°C and 43°C, respectively. Kadapa recorded 42.6°C on Thursday while Tirupati recorded 41.4°C, Jangamaheswarapuram (40.2°C), Kavali (40.1°C ) and Nandigama (40.1°C).

Visakhapatnam and Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam registered lowest temperatures in the State with 32.2 degrees Celsius and 32.4 degrees.

Due to prevailing mainly south-westerly dry air and high solar insolation, consequently maximum temperature (Day Temperature) likely to be more than 40°C at many places over the districts of Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and likely to be above normal by 2 to 4°C on April 5 and 6. The IMD has issued a “yellow” alert for Friday and Saturday as heat wave conditions very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai,Nellore ,Prakasam, Palnadu. Hot, humid and discomfort weather likely at isolated places over the remaining districts, Karuna Sagar added.

Medical officials across the state issued advisory to the people, mostly elderly and children, to remain indoors during the day time and consume enough water.