IIIT-H’s Social Tech Incubator & EPAM Launch 4th ESIIP Cohort for Deep-Tech Climate Impact

AIC-IIITH Foundation, the social tech incubator of IIIT Hyderabad, in partnership with EPAM Systems, has selected 6 high-impact GreenTech startups for its 4th cohort for the Akash EPAM Social Impact Innovation Program (ESIIP). Following a rigorous selection process, 11 applicants out of 130+ national applicants pitched to a distinguished jury, with 6 ventures selected for their potential to advance India’s UN SDG commitments focused on Climate Action (SDG 13).



By bridging the gap between academic research and market-ready innovation, the program empowers startups to solve critical environmental challenges in sectors like Green Energy, Circularity and Climate Action. It offers a comprehensive growth platform, including a ₹5 lakh grant, access to IIITH labs, faculty and the Smart City Lab Test Bed for validation, along with mentorship and business coaching from EPAM experts and industry veterans to refine models for large-scale social impact.

“The 4th edition of ESIIP comes at a critical juncture where the demand for sustainable, tech-driven solutions has never been higher," said Ramesh Loganathan, Director of AIC-IIITH. "This program provides a timely platform for startups to refine their research and scale innovations that directly address India's climate and environmental priorities,” added Prof. Loganathan.

The startups selected for this cohort represent the cutting edge of "Tech-for-Good," moving beyond basic service models to offer deep-tech solutions with massive environmental potential. With innovations such as wall-climbing autonomous rovers, leveraging of Digital Twins, IoT, and Data, carbon capture and cement-free construction materials, these startups provide scalable climate solutions.

The selection process featured a diverse jury of 14 experts from IIITH, Google, EPAM Systems Inc., Corteva, Carrier, Sonoco India, United Way Hyderabad, Caspian, MuddleArt and Edventure Park. This multidisciplinary panel ensured that startups were evaluated not just for financial viability, but for technical rigor and their ability to solve complex sustainability problems.

"At EPAM, our commitment to social impact innovation is grounded in the belief that meaningful change comes from collaboration, responsibility and sustained action. We work closely with startups, communities and ecosystem partners to nurture ideas that address real-world challenges: whether it is climate-focused programs, startup ecosystem support or digital skills and literacy. Our focus is on enabling such kind of initiatives so they deliver tangible, long-term value where it matters most.” - Srinivas Reddy, SVP (Senior Vice President) and Head of EPAM India