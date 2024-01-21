Hyderabad Unites for Guru Gobind Singhji's 357th Prakash Purab

Hyderabad: The 357th Prakash Purab (birthday) of Guru Gobind Singhji, the tenth Sikh Guru and founder of the Khalsa Panth, concluded on Sunday with fervent religious observances. Thousands of Sikh devotees and individuals from diverse faiths congregated to participate in the festivities, offering prayers to the Guru Granth Saheb.

Organised by the prabandhak committee of the Gurdwara Saheb Secunderabad, the highlight of the event was the 'Vishaal Deewan' congregation held at Classic Garden, Balamrai, Secunderabad.

Led by committee president S. Baldev Singh Bagga, general secretary S. Jagmohan Singh, and secretary S. Harpreet Singh Gulati, the celebration featured recitations of Gurubani Keertans and Kathas (holy hymns) by Ragi Jathas (Sikh preachers).

Renowned Ragi Jathas like Bhai Amarjeet Singh (Patiala), Bhai Mehatab Singh (Jalandhar), Bhai Jagdev Singh, and Bhai Charanjeet Singh, specially invited for the event, presented Shabad Keertans emphasising the values of life and communal harmony championed by Guru Gobind Singhji. The teachings of the Gurus, promoting national integration, peace, brotherhood, and communal harmony, were underscored as highly relevant in today's context.

Following the congregation, the traditional Guru ka Langar (free community kitchen) was served to all devotees, fostering a sense of togetherness, fraternity, and concern for fellow human beings. Devotees partook in the Langar, sitting in the same row with great discipline, reflecting the spirit of unity.