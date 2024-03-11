Hyderabad: Two seriously injured in ORR accident

Hyderabad: Two people were injured seriously when a vehicle carrying vegetables collided with a car at Outer Ring Road Narsingi. The area witnessed heavy traffic congestion following the accident on Monday morning. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving drivers of both vehicles critically injured.



According to reports, the Bolero carrying vegetables was moving in the wrong direction and collided with the car. The injured have been admitted to hospital.



Traffic police personnel were deployed to redirect vehicles and clear traffic congestion.