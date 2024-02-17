Hyderabad Police Launches 108 Two-Wheelers for Improved Traffic Management

"These traffic mobiles will serve as the first responders in case of traffic bottlenecks," said Sreenivasa Reddy. They will not be involved enforcement activities

Hyderabad : Hyderabad police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy launched 108 two-wheelers equipped with sirens, PA systems and flashing lights for the traffic police which are to be used to improve traffic management especially during the peak hours.





Film actors Sai Dharam Tej and Sidhu Jonnalagadda who spoke at the event stressed the importance of using helmets and seat belts.

A detailed duty roster has been prepared for the staff assigned to these units, outlining their responsibilities from 8 am to 10 pm, which include traffic regulation, enforcement, education, and congestion management.

Further, the traffic officers have been trained in life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques by doctors from the Apollo Hospitals, added Sreenivasa Reddy.

He said that motorists had a collective responsibility to maintain traffic discipline and keep the roads safe. He said the recent awareness campaigns of the traffic police, had reached over 30,000 individuals.