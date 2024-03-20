Hyderabad Police Commissioner Conducts Video Conference on Election Preparedness

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy held a video conference on Tuesday with officers from all wings under the commissionerate to discuss the preparedness for the general elections. The emphasised the need to improve enforcement and seizures related to cash, liquor, drugs and freebies.



Sreenivasa Reddy said that with the model code of conduct (MCC) was in force, and any violation wuold be sternly dealt with as per legal provisions. He spoke about the poll code violations noticed during the previous elections, and issued advisory to the political parties, candidates and star campaigners to refrain from violating the MCC.

He said that flying squads and static surveillance teams shuld be deployed round the clock to keep a check on illegal flow of cash, liquor and freebies. He clarified that a district grievance committee has been formed by the district election officer, and all seizures of cash more than Rs 10 lakh will be informed to the income-tax dept.





