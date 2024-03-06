Hyderabad: Outsourcing staff ends life, blames on hospital superintendent

A 22-year-old outsourcing employee of a government hospital in Ibrahimpatnam ended his life after accusing the hospital superintendent and a sub-inspector of being responsible for his death, in a video message.The victim, P. Jayanth, died by suicide at isolated place in Ibrahimpatnam on Tuesday, police said.Police said that Jayanth before ending his life took a selfie and recorded a video in his mobile phone claiming that Ibrahimpatnam government hospital superintendent Dr M. Raghunath and Ibrahimpatnam sub-inspector Sk Mybelly responsible for his death.Police said Jayanth was undergoing treatment at the Erragadda mental hospital and was addicted to ganja. Last week, he had entered the government hospital, caught the superintendent by the collar abused him and other doctors in an inebriated condition, Ibrahimpatnam inspector B. Satyanarayana said.“We received a complaint from Dr Raghunath and a case of assaulting a government officer on duty under IPC Section 353 was registered against Jayanth,” Satyanarayana said.When Jayanth came to know that a case has been registered against him, he entered the police station after consuming ganja and abused SI Mybelly for booking a case on him, based on his medical condition. “We did not take any action against him,” the inspector said.Police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and shifted the victim's body to the government hospital for postmortem.