Hyderabad: One killed, 4 hurt in car accident on ORR





Hyderabad: One person was killed and four others injured in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road on Sunday night. The accident happened when a tusker vehicle hit the car from behind.



The passengers of the car, hailing from Kurnool and residing in Borabanda, were on their way to Goa when they met with the tragedy.



The incident occurred around 12:45 am when the passengers stopped at Rajendranagar Exit 17 for a restroom break. As they stood by the roadside, a speeding lorry, believed to be a tusker vehicle headed towards Shamshabad, crashed into them from behind. Anil Sekher, one of the passengers, died on the spot.



Police have registered a case. The body of the deceased have been sent to Osmania Hospital for postmortem, said Admin SI N Ramesh.



