Hyderabad Embraces Cultural Legacy on World Heritage Day

Hyderabad: Hyderabad marked World Heritage Day with a series of cultural activities and heritage walks showing the city’s commitment to preserving its historical landmarks for future generations.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Ronald Rose spearheaded the initiatives featuring a ‘heritage walk’ from Darul Shifa to Osmania Hospital via Salar Jung Museum (SJM) and unveiled several conservation projects.

During his address, Rose reiterated the city's commitment to heritage preservation, highlighted by the ongoing Charminar pedestrian project aimed at protecting and enhancing the area around the iconic structure. Renovations at the Moazzam Jahi Market, Moula Ali Kaman, and the Clock Tower, at Rs 18.33 crore, have been completed, he said.

Also on the anvil are the reconstruction and restoration of six historic arches — Ranigunj kaman, Shaik Faiz kaman, Chatta Bazaar kaman, Dewan Devdi kaman, Dabeerpura kaman, and Hussaini Alam kaman—, he added.

Reflecting on the devastating floods of 1908, the commissioner maintained that the ‘heritage walk’ was meant to connect the city’s residents and visitors with its past, using photographs to contrast the historical and current states of key buildings like the old municipal office and SJM.

Meanwhile, the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, in collaboration with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach) Hyderabad and The Deccan Archive, hosted an open-for-all heritage walk.

It was a journey through the architectural marvels along the historic Musi waterway, emphasising the river's significance in Hyderabad’s urban narrative. Simultaneously, the Telangana Sculptors and Artists Association (TSAA) organised an exclusive group show at SJM. The event, which began Thursday evening, will continue till Sunday.

It features a wide array of artworks that reflect the depth and splendour of Telangana’s cultural heritage, Housed in the museum’s eastern block on the ground floor, the exhibition is open to the public with free entry.