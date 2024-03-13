Hussainsagar’s laser show enthralls people with Kohinoor story

Hyderabad witnessed a spectacular narrative unfold amidst the shimmering waves of Hussainsagar as the story of the world-famous Kohinoor diamond came to life through a mesmerising blend of laser lights, musical fountains, and water screens.The premiere, held at a multipurpose gallery at Sanjeevaiah Park on Tuesday evening, was attended by TS BJP chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, state minister Jupally Krishna Rao and hundreds of children.The centerpiece was India's largest and tallest water fountain, standing at 260 feet. Complemented by over 1,000 robotic nozzles and advanced underwater lighting, the fountain offered dynamic colour changes, providing over 16 million options. To further enhance the visual experience, three 40W RGB lasers were employed.Speaking after the inauguration, Kishan Reddy said, “This is going to be another jewel among tourist attractions in Hyderabad. For a variety of reasons, the story of Kohinoor has not been effectively brought into the public domain.”Cheera Suchitra Srikanth, GHMC corporator of Ramgopalpet division, said the significance of the show, stating, “Visitors are excited and thrilled after watching this show and it will remain as a jewel of Hyderabad.”Ashwini, who brought around 60 children from her neighbourhood in Ranigunj, said, “This initiative is a fantastic way to educate the younger generation about our country's history. The children were absolutely spellbound by the show.”Rajeshwari Jinka, a resident of Ameerpet, said Sanjeevaiah Park has been revitalised by this show, which not only entertains but also educates.”Singamsety Srinivas, a local businessman, expressed his delight at Hyderabad gaining yet another tourist attraction. “Attending the inaugural show this evening has been a joyous experience for us. Hyderabad continues to shine on the global stage,” he said.Athul Srivastav of Aura Communicates, the company that executed this project, said that they have been working on this project for the last six months.