Adilabad: Hundreds of devotees thronged the Basar temple to have darshan of Goddess Saraswati. Young parents ceremonially introduced their kids to the alphabet and sought the blessings of the goddess in the Nirmal district on Wednesday.

It took nearly two to three hours for devotees to have the darshan of Goddess Saraswati due to the huge rush. Devotees took the holy dip in River Godavari’s water at the bathing ghat.

A total of 7,646 children were initiated to aksharabhyasam on the occasion of Vasantha Panchami at the Basar temple.

The ritualistic process began at the abode of Goddess Saraswati at 3 am. Mudhole MLA Rama Rao Patel, MLC Dande Vittal, former MP Rathod Ramesh, and sitting MP Soyam Bapu Rao offered silk clothes to the goddess.

Adilabad district judge Varaprasad performed a special puja to the goddess. Endowment minister Konda Surekha’s scheduled visit to Basar was cancelled.

There was a huge rush of devotees as they considered Vasantha Panchami as the birthday of the goddess.

Devotees stood in long queues waiting for their turn for darshan. Vedapandits performed rituals and Ganapati Seva and abhishekam amidst the traditional Mangala Vayidyalu.

Devotees from across Telangana and bordering Maharashtra and AP came to Basar for darshan of the goddess on the Vasantha Panchami day.

Basar temple EO Vijaya Ramarao said they have made elaborate arrangements for the devotees. Police bandobast was tightened at Basar temple due to the huge rush.