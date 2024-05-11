Planning to Vote on May 13 in Hyderabad? Here's What You Need to Know!

As Hyderabad gears up for Polling Day on May 13, voters must be equipped with necessary identification. Here's a concise guide to streamline your voting experience.

Voter Identification: Voters are mandated to carry their Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC).

In the absence of an EPIC, alternative identification proofs such as Aadhaar Card, Passport, Driving Licence, and others are deemed valid. Helpline Assistance: For real-time queue updates, utilise the 'PollQRoute' feature on the MY GHMC mobile app or visit https://www.ghmc.gov.in/.

Voters can scan the QR code on their voter identification slip to access the polling station's route map on their mobile devices.

Specially-abled individuals registered on the 'Saksham' mobile app can avail free pick and drop services. Cautionary Note: Only individuals listed in the electoral rolls are eligible to vote, regardless of EPIC possession.

Possession of an EPIC does not guarantee voting rights if the individual's name is not enlisted in the electoral rolls. By adhering to these guidelines and utilising available resources, voters can ensure a smooth and efficient voting process on May 13 in Hyderabad.



