Holi in Adoni: Men Dress as Women to Offer Unique Holi Prayers

KURNOOL: A distinctive celebration marks the onset of Holi at Santhekudlur village in Adoni mandal. Here, men don women's attire and offer prayers to god of love Manmatha and his wife Rathi, echoing a tradition reminiscent of the Telugu movie "Jambalakidi Pamba".

While Holi across the country is often characterised by splashes of colour, in Santhekudlur, reverence takes centrestage as Rathi Manmatha are worshipped amidst unconventional attire.

The festivities span two days, commencing with Kama Dahanam. It's believed that on Holi, men don sarees and jackets to dispel ill-fate. Consequently, the men of Santhekudlur swap their usual attire for Langa-Voni and sarees, offering homage to Rathi Manmatha. This unique tradition sees participation from all strata of society, including educated individuals, who express their aspirations for prosperity in agriculture, employment, and commerce through this symbolic act. The village firmly believes that unless men embrace this tradition, the collective desires for the village's well-being will remain unfulfilled.

Amidst the festivities, the sight of men garbed in women's attire singing hymns and offering prayers creates an atmosphere both surreal and enchanting. The culmination arrives with the elephant procession at dusk, marking the conclusion of the celebration.

Local resident P. Muniswamy underscores the enduring nature of this tradition, passed down through generations. He recalls anecdotes from his grandfather's era, highlighting the deep-rooted significance of men dressing in women's attire and paying homage to Rathi and Manmatha.

According to Muniswamy, the act of offering prayers to Manmatha serves as a conduit to dispel negativity and usher in blessings for a joyous existence. Kama Dahanam, integral to the tradition, symbolises the purification of thoughts, reinforcing the community's commitment to positivity.

For the villagers of Santhekudlur, the custom of men donning women's attire and offering prayers isn't merely a ritual; it's a testament to their reverence for tradition and their unwavering belief in the power of collective devotion.