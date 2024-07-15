HM shah to meet on coordination for countering drug trafficking, abuse

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah will chair seventh apex level meeting of Narco-Coordination Center on July 17 here to coordinate and synergise the efforts of various central and state agencies involved in countering drug trafficking and abuse in India.

Mr Shah will launch National Narcotics Helpline ‘MANAS’ (Madak padarth Nisedh Asuchna Kendra) and will virtually inaugurate Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Office at Srinagar.

During the occasion, the home minister will also release NCB ‘Annual Report 2023’ and Compendium on ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’. The meeting is aimed to co-ordinate and synergizes the efforts of various central and state government agencies involved in countering drug trafficking and abuse in India.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has adopted a ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ against drug trafficking to curb the menace of drugs, an official release said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will achieve PM Modi's goal of a drug-free India by 2047 through a 3 points strategy - strengthening of institutional structure, coordination among all narco agencies and extensive public awareness campaign, it further said.

As part of this strategy a number of steps have been taken which includes, the orrganizing NCORD meetings of all stakeholders at all levels of the four tier system on a regular basis and launch of a dedicated centralized NCORD Portal for sharing of activities and best practices.

The formation of a Joint Coordination Committee for coordination on operational matters of specific large cases, which have connections with other crimes and international ramifications and also the setting up of a dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in each state and Union Territory and high priority will be given to drug disposal drive.

Besides these, creation of canine squads for drug detection, strengthening the forensic capabilities, establishment of special NDPS courts and fast track courts and launching Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) for awareness against drug abuse are also part of the initiatives. The NCORD mechanism was formed in 2016 for better coordination between states and the Union home ministry. It has been further strengthened through a four-tier system in 2019.

It has an apex level NCORD committee, which is headed by Union Home Secretary, Executive Level NCORD Committee, which is headed by Special Secretary of the home ministry and State Level NCORD Committees, headed by Chief Secretaries and District Level NCORD Committees – headed by District Magistrates.