Highest Malpractices Recorded for Physics, Economics Paper – 57 Cases

Hyderabad: Tuesday's Intermediate Public Examinations witnessed the highest number of malpractice cases thus far, at 57. The malpractices were predominantly concentrated in Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Nizamabad, with 27 and 26 cases respectively. Peddapalli reported three cases and Hyderabad one, according to the data from the TS Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE).

The examinations on Tuesday covered second-year papers in Physics and Economics, with 4,50,625 candidates present out of the 4,65,403 registered.

This surge comes in the wake of previous instances of malpractice recorded during the ongoing examinations. On March 5h, during the first year's Mathematics, Botany, and Political Science papers, 19 cases were reported, with Mahbubabad district alone accounting for 12 incidents.

On March 11, during the first year's Physics and Economics papers, 17 cases were detected, with Mulugu district contributing 12 of them.

With two more days remaining for the completion of the Intermediate exams, officials are expected to heighten their vigilance and security measures to curb malpractice. The BIE, along with examination centre officials, is likely to implement stricter monitoring protocols.