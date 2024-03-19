High Heat Set to Hamper Election Campaign

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam is reeling under a scorching heat wave, posing a major challenge to political parties gearing up for the general election campaigns.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted above-normal temperatures and heat waves persisting till June, political leaders foresee this as a serious handicap in their attempts to reach out to the voters.



"This year, the temperature is expected to be above normal, with heat waves lasting until June," said IMD scientist S Karuna Sagar. The district disaster management authority (DDMA) issued a heat advisory in mid-February, urging the people to avoid direct sunlight between 11am and 3 pm. People were urged to carry umbrellas, hats, and proper footwear while they are outdoors.



With daytime temperatures forecast to range from 33 to 37 degrees Celsius for the next ten days, political campaigning is likely to suffer majorly.



Chairman of Heritage Foundation, Dr. Gangadharan, advised proper hydration and avoiding outside food and drinks. “The intense heat can lead to heatstroke, which can cause brain strokes. Children are also susceptible to chickenpox and chikungunya during this season.”



Political leaders are keeping their fingers crossed. In the 2019 elections, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan suffered a heat stroke in Visakhapatnam during his campaign and required hospitalization. Several other leaders have also suffered heat stroke at that time. Fears are that such instances can be repeated this time.

