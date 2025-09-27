Empowerment Beyond Healthcare: How Her Voice is Transforming Women’s Futures

Launched under the aegis of the Artemis Health Sciences Foundation, Her Voice is a movement dedicated to women’s health, empowerment, and self-reliance. At its core, the initiative strives to create safe spaces for dialogue, equip women with life skills, and foster a culture where every woman’s voice is acknowledged and valued. In this backdrop, Shalini Kanwar Chand — Director, Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. and President, Artemis Health Sciences Foundation — speaks about the inspiration, vision, and impact of Her Voice.

On what inspired Her Voice:

Her Voice was born from my interactions with community women, where I witnessed the challenges they face — silence around reproductive and emotional health, and the weight of societal pressures. It highlighted the urgent need for a safe platform that promotes self-worth, well-being, and independence, while encouraging women to make informed choices about their bodies, lives, and futures.

On why Her Voice goes beyond healthcare:

Strengthening women requires more than healthcare alone. Vocational skills, financial literacy, and confidence-building are equally important for women to thrive socially, economically, and emotionally. Her Voice was designed as a holistic movement to address all these dimensions for sustainable growth and independence.

Shalini Kanwar Chand with Onkar Singh Kanwar, joined by distinguished doctors of Artemis Hospitals, highlighting the hospital’s commitment to leadership and excellence in healthcare.

On breaking silences and stigma:

Her Voice addresses taboos through workshops, peer discussions, storytelling, and nukkad natak, creating judgment-free spaces where women feel safe to speak. By engaging families and communities, these conversations are normalized across generations. We’re also creating helpline services to listen to grievances and provide counseling support.



On the role of mental and emotional well-being:

Physical and emotional health are deeply interconnected. Emotional resilience strengthens overall wellness, and when mental stress is addressed alongside physical care, women are able to achieve a more balanced, sustainable sense of well-being in their daily lives.

On building upon past initiatives:

Her Voice builds on our earlier programs like Her Comfort and Her Confidence. While those focused on menstrual hygiene, body positivity, and self-respect, Her Voice expands this vision to include life skills, financial literacy, and emotional resilience — creating a more comprehensive pathway to self-reliance.

On her five-year vision for Her Voice:

Though modest in its beginnings, I see Her Voice reaching thousands of women, transforming not just individuals but entire families and communities. The goal is to normalize conversations on women’s health, inspire economic participation, and build a sustainable, mentorship-driven movement. Ultimately, we want a world where every woman’s voice is heard, her choices respected, and her talents given the space to thrive.

On global experiences shaping her approach:

Living and studying across places like Singapore, Harvard, and INSEAD exposed me to women from diverse backgrounds and taught me the value of cultural sensitivity in solutions. In India, that translates into blending scientific rigor with empathy — addressing local norms while creating effective, inclusive strategies for empowerment.

