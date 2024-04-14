Heat wave over AP to resume tomorrow

VISAKHAPATNAM: After a brief lull, the heatwave in Andhra Pradesh is likely to revive itself from April 15.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted a fresh spell of heatwave conditions over isolated parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) and Yanam for three days, beginning Monday, April 15.

Heatwave will continue to prevail over Srikakulam, Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, ASR, Anakapalli, Kakinada and East Godavari districts till April 17.

Maximum temperature in parts of CAP is expected to be over 42 degrees Celsius.

Rayalaseema region in the state will experience hot, humid and uncomfortable weather during the same period.

On Saturday, April 13, Anantapur and Nandyal in Rayalaseema recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40.4 degree Celsius.

Weather office said rainfall occurred at one or two places over CAP, while dry weather prevailed over Rayalaseema on Saturday.

The first heatwave conditions over AP started on April 4 and continued till April 7, providing some respite from April 8.



