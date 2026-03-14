Health Minister Launches “Mission Safe Pregnancy” Screening Drive at Medicover

Hyderabad:Marking the observance of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Awareness Month in March, Honorable Health Minister Dr. Damodar Raja Narasimha unveiled the brochure and formally launched the “Mission Safe Pregnancy – 10,000 Maternal Vascular Health Screening Initiative” at Medicover Hospitals, Financial District.

The initiative, led by Dr. Gnaneswar Atturu, Clinical Director – Vascular & Endovascular Services, Medicover Hospitals, aims to screen 10,000 pregnant women for early identification of risk factors associated with Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and other vascular complications that may occur during pregnancy. The program seeks to improve early detection, awareness, and preventive care to ensure safer pregnancies and healthier maternal outcomes.



Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Dr. Damodar Raja Narasimha emphasized the need to widen the focus of maternal healthcare programs.



“Maternal health programs have traditionally concentrated on preventing infections and managing bleeding complications. However, vascular conditions such as Deep Vein Thrombosis are often underrecognized despite being potentially life-threatening. Initiatives like Mission Safe Pregnancy are important because they bring attention to preventive vascular screening and help ensure safer motherhood for women across the state.”

Explaining the medical significance of the initiative, Dr. Gnaneswar Atturu said that pregnancy itself is a hypercoagulable state, meaning the body is more prone to forming blood clots. “Globally, Deep Vein Thrombosis and pulmonary embolism together account for a significant proportion of maternal complications. Studies suggest that the risk of developing DVT during pregnancy is four to five times higher compared to non-pregnant women of the same age group. In India, increasing awareness and early risk screening can prevent many of these complications.”



Medical experts note that venous thromboembolism (VTE), which includes DVT and pulmonary embolism, occurs in approximately 1–2 out of every 1,000 pregnancies worldwide, and remains one of the leading causes of preventable maternal morbidity and mortality in developed healthcare systems. Risk factors include prolonged immobility, obesity, cesarean delivery, genetic clotting disorders, and previous history of thrombosis.



Through the Mission Safe Pregnancy initiative, Medicover Hospitals plans to conduct structured vascular risk assessments, screening protocols, and awareness sessions for expectant mothers, enabling early identification and timely management of vascular risks.

The initiative reflects Medicover Hospitals’ commitment to strengthening preventive maternal healthcare and promoting safe motherhood through early screening, awareness, and multidisciplinary care.