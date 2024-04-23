Health Authorities Raid Unlicensed Cosmetic Clinics in Rangareddy District

HYDERABAD: The Rangareddy district medical and health office (DH&MO) led raids on Deepti Permanent Makeup and Cosmetic Clinic in Raidurgam and the V-Spark Wellness Clinic in Madhapur Following which DM&HO chief Dr B Venkateshwar Rao issued notices.

The raids revealed that they lacked the government licences and had employed staff who were not qualified as dermatologists. Additionally, they were selling beauty products without a valid drug licence, he said.

Dr Rao said: “Many of these violations stem from a mix of ignorance and misunderstanding about the legal requirements. Often, it's a case of clinics not renewing their licences in time or not fully understanding the guidelines.”

He said the raids were part of a new proactive strategy. “We are not just acting on complaints; we are initiating surprise raids and will continue to do so to ensure compliance with health standards.”