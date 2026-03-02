HCCB Signs MoU with Govt. for Inclusive Development in Peddapalli

Hyderabad: Project SHINE, HCCB’s flagship CSR initiative aims to strengthen communities in Peddapalli through focused interventions in women empowerment, water access, healthcare, and education.

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India’s leading FMCG companies, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the District Administration of Peddapalli, to implement joint community development programs under its flagship CSR framework, Project SHINE.

The MoU was formalised between Koya Sree Harsha, District Collector and District Magistrate, Peddapalli, and Shweta Punetha, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), HCCB, in the presence of senior officials and community stakeholders.

Under this MoU, HCCB will plan, co‑design, and execute CSR initiatives aligned with the government’s development priorities in Peddapalli. These initiatives include rural development programs such as providing a water filtration unit, improving sanitation infrastructure, and conducting Health and Water Conservation, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sensitization sessions in schools and communities across Mutharam, Ramagiri, and Manthani.

As part of the MoU, HCCB will also support beautification activities in the pond, helping strengthen it as a vibrant community space within the local water infrastructure. Additionally, the program will expand Naagrik Soochna Kendras (NSKs) to help eligible citizens access relevant state and central government schemes. The partnership will further focus on youth skill development, digital literacy, and livelihood opportunities for women through Self‑Help Groups (SHGs).

Koya Sree Harsha said, “Telangana continues to demonstrate inclusive development through strong governance and community‑focused efforts.

In Peddapalli, our priority is to build resilient rural infrastructure, strengthen public institutions, and enable local entrepreneurship. This partnership helps us leverage credible corporate participation to advance district priorities in water security, education, and women‑led development.

“We appreciate HCCB’s structured commitment under Project SHINE and look forward to building a convergence model that supports communities in Peddapalli, contributing to the region’s holistic development and strengthening the local economy.”

Commenting on the partnership,. Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability Officer, HCCB, said “At HCCB, we believe that sustainable progress is built on the foundation of strong communities. Peddapalli has been an integral part of our journey in Telangana, and our deepening partnership with the district administration through Project SHINE is a testament to that bond. By focusing on critical infrastructure, WASH access, women's entrepreneurship, and education, we are aligning our efforts with the Government of Telangana’s vision to drive meaningful, inclusive development for the region.”

Through this MoU, HCCB reiterates its commitment to community empowerment under Project SHINE—a CSR initiative built on five core thematic areas: Sustainable Solutions for Environment & Disaster Management, Health & Hygiene through WASH Initiatives, Inclusive Growth via Women Empowerment & Livelihood, Nurturing Potential through Education & Skill Building, and Empowering Communities for a Better Future.

Under this framework, and in collaboration with its implementation partner Y4D Foundation, HCCB has executed multiple CSR projects across Sangareddy, Warangal, Medak, and Medchal districts. According to an impact assessment study of HCCB’s community partnership programs conducted by Deloitte for FY 2024–25, the company’s initiatives have positively impacted approximately 43,000 individuals across Telangana.

Recently, HCCB also signed an MoU with the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), to empower over 1,000 women entrepreneurs associated with more than 100 Mahila Shakti Canteens across the state, under the banner of Project SHINE, supporting holistic development and community empowerment in rural Telangana.