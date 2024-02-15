HC Stays No Trust Move Against Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Chief

HYDERABAD: Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court has stayed the no-confidence motion against Burra Mahendar Goud, chairman of the Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation. The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Goud, challenging Rangareddy collector’s approval to convene the no-trust meeting on February 16.

His contention was that the collector had violated the Telangana Municipalities Act as the collector’s approval for the motion had come after the 30-day deadline.



