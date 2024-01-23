Top
HC stays Government orders in terminating the Add Public Prosecutor

DC Correspondent
23 Jan 2024 6:26 PM GMT
HC stays Government orders in terminating the Add Public Prosecutor
Telangana High Court. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday faulted the principal secretary, home, for terminating the services of an additional public prosecutor (APP) without following the principle of natural justice of giving him an opportunity to explain the charges against him.

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy was dealing with a petition filed by G. Shyam Rao, formerly APP at Bodhan, who challenged the government order issued by the home department terminating services on the ground that he had violated the model code of conduct during the recent Assembly elections.

Senior counsel V. Ravikiran Rao, representing the petitioner, said that notice has to be served first on official before the government issues any adverse order. The court agreed with the contention and stayed the government order.

