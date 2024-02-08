HC Provides Bail to Jagan Knife Attack Case Accused

VISHAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday released on bail Jallipalli Srinivasa Rao, accused of attacking with knife then opposition leader and now Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam Airport on October 25, 2018.

The High Court had heard Srinivasa Rao’s bail plea and reserved its order on January 24. On Thursday, it enlarged him on bail on producing a surety for ₹25,000. Srinivasa Rao had spent his last five years in remand at Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam jails.

While providing bail, the High Court directed Srinivasa Rao not to speak to electronic or print media.

Earlier, the NIA court had released Srinivas Rao on bail. But NIA officials approached the High Court and got the bail cancelled.

Srinivas Rao has been accused of attacking Jagan Mohan Reddy with a rooster knife near the Visakhapatnam Airport VIP lounge. The accused approached Jagan Mohan Reddy to offer him a cup of coffee and take a selfie with him. But he whipped out a blade that is normally used during rooster fights and slashed at the then opposition leader.

Jagan Mohan Reddy suffered an injury on his shoulder. He later boarded a plane to Hyderabad, where he was treated for the injury.