Harish Seeks Compensation for Explosion Victims

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Thursday visited some of the workers injured during the reactor blast at SB Organics and consoled them and their families. He said that the management of the SB Organics and the state government should provide an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the explosion, and Rs 25 lakh to those who were injured.

The reactor exploded on Wednesday resulting in several deaths. Harish said at a private hospital, where some of the victims have been undergoing treatment, that the accident was the result of failures of officials in conducting periodic inspections.

“The accident occurred yesterday, and even today (Thursday) there is no clarity on the number of injured people. Criminal cases must be filed on those responsible for the explosion, and neglect resulting in the ghastly accident,” he said.

He also demanded that the government must ensure employment to one person each from the families of the deceased.