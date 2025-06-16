Hajj Flight Faces Wheel Glitch At Lucknow Airport; Sparks, Smoke Erupt During Landing

Tense moments were felt at the Lucknow airport this morning after a flight narrowly escaped a major accident.

A Hajj flight from Saudi suddenly began emanating sparks and smoke from the wheels, during landing, due to a technical glitch.





























Sparks and smoke emanated from the lower portion of the plane. The alert staff soon alerted the authorities and the security team reached the place to check the problem.

In the wake of the series of aircraft mishaps in the recent past, the passengers and other onlookers in the surrounding area heaved a sigh of relief as a major tragedy was averted.