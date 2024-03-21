Guntur Railway Gate Closure for Repairs

Vijayawada: The Guntur railway division has announced the temporary closure of Railway Level Crossing Gate No. 312, located in Syamalanagar, for emergency repairs.

Closure Dates:

Start: Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 7:00 AM

End: Monday, March 25, 2024, at 7:00 PM (Four consecutive days)

The level crossing will undergo overhauling and repairs at kilometer marker 3/11-13 between Guntur and Nallapadu stations.

During the closure, commuters are advised to use alternate routes. Traffic will be diverted through the Kankaragunta Road Over Bridge (ROB) or Road Under Bridge (RUB).

Railway officials request the public's cooperation to minimise inconvenience caused by the closure.