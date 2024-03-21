Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

Guntur Railway Gate Closure for Repairs

In Other News
DC Correspondent
20 March 2024 8:16 PM GMT
A woman walks after defecating on railway tracks in Guwahati (Photo: AP/File)
x
The Guntur railway division has announced the temporary closure of Railway Level Crossing Gate No. 312, located in Syamalanagar, for emergency repairs. (Representational Image: AP)

Vijayawada: The Guntur railway division has announced the temporary closure of Railway Level Crossing Gate No. 312, located in Syamalanagar, for emergency repairs.

Closure Dates:

Start: Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 7:00 AM

End: Monday, March 25, 2024, at 7:00 PM (Four consecutive days)

The level crossing will undergo overhauling and repairs at kilometer marker 3/11-13 between Guntur and Nallapadu stations.

During the closure, commuters are advised to use alternate routes. Traffic will be diverted through the Kankaragunta Road Over Bridge (ROB) or Road Under Bridge (RUB).

Railway officials request the public's cooperation to minimise inconvenience caused by the closure.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Guntur Nallapadu Syamalanagar Railway officials 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X