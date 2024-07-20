Gujarat: BSF officer, jawan die due to extreme heat exposure during Pak border patrol

Ahmedabad: A Border Security Force officer and a jawan died during patrol due to "extreme" weather exposure at the 'Harami Nallah' creek area along the India-Pakistan international front in Gujarat, the force said Saturday. The incident, in which Assistant Commandant Vishwa Deo and Head Constable Dayal Ram are stated to have suffered a heat stroke and dehydration, took place on Friday along the border, the sources said. The officer belonged to the 59th battalion of the BSF.

Officials said the two BSF men were rushed to a health facility in Bhuj by the evening but could not be saved.

A similar incident of extreme weather and heat stroke had claimed the life of a BSF jawan posted to guard the same front along Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) in May this year.

A spokesperson for the BSF's Gandhinagar-based Gujarat frontier said the two men along with other members of the force were undertaking a "long-range border patrol in remote and inaccessible terrain along international borders to the north of Harami Nala, known for its treacherous terrain, when they were caught in extreme weather conditions and suffered medical exigencies."

"They were immediately evacuated to nearest medical facilities but they succumbed to critical health situation," he said.

The current temperatures in the Rann of Kutch and Harami Nallah areas is ranging from 34-36 degrees with humidity levels as high as 80-82 per cent.

The spokesperson said despite their extensive training and experience, the "severity of the situation" proved overwhelming.

The two BSF personnel exemplified the highest standards of bravery and dedication. Their commitment in safeguarding our nations sovereignty, even in the face of extreme danger, will never be forgotten, the force said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time," the spokesperson said.

The Gujarat Frontier of the BSF guards 826 kms of the India-Pak front running from Barmer in Rajasthan to the salty marshlands of the Rann of Kutch including the Sir Creek area.