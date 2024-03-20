Guinness World Record for largest human waving of tricolour

In a record-breaking event, the O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), based in Sonipat, Haryana, in collaboration with the Flag Foundation of India (FFI), created the largest human waving national flag, surpassing all previous Guinness World Records.The event saw the certified participation of 7,368 students and staff of JGU, which was endorsed by officials of the Guinness World Records organisation. All participants enthusiastically gathered in the colours of the Indian flag to mark this occasion.The adjudicator for Guinness World Records, Mr Rishi Nath, who was present on the campus to certify the event, said: “I am delighted to announce that O.P. Jindal Global University in collaboration with the Flag Foundation of India has successfully created the largest human waving flag record with 7,368 enthusiastic participants. I am pleased to endorse that their effort that this new record will be a part of the Official Guinness Book of World Records.”The founding chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Mr Naveen Jindal, who is the driving force behind the Flag Foundation, said: “I congratulate the Flag Foundation of India and O.P Jindal Global University who have successfully created a new Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a waving national flag. On January 23, 2004, the Supreme Court of India had ruled that flying the national flag is the fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the Constitution of India that grants freedom of speech and expression. It is important to display our national flag not only at significant public buildings but also at our homes to showcase our national pride and unity. When we display the flag, we rise above narrow considerations of religion, caste, language, region, etc, and it reminds us of being, first and foremost, an Indian. At the same time, it represents every Indian religion, language, culture and region and is thus the greatest symbol of our ‘unity in diversity’.”The Flag Foundation of India was set up as a registered society, a non-profit body, after Mr Naveen Jindal won a decade-long court battle that enabled all Indians to display the national flag at their homes, offices and factories on all days of the year.