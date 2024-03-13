GSI organises Geoheritage Walk at Pandavula Gutta

Hyderabad: Marking the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Telangana, Southern Region, organised a Geoheritage Walk at Pandavula Gutta, the sole geoheritage site recognised by the Government of India in the state.

School students, enthusiasts from Singareni Collieries, the State Ground Water Board of Bhupalpally district, and local representatives participated in the walk and were joined by dignitaries including Bhavesh Mishra IAS, district collector and Magistrate, Jayashankar Bhupalpally District, Telangana, and J. Vasantha IFS, district forest officer.

Post the walk, Mishra spoke to attendees about the need to preserve such geoheritage sites, and explained their geological significance, mineral resources, and natural formations, while encouraging students to pursue careers in geosciences. He lauded the GSI's enduring efforts over the past 174 years and underscored the national significance of mineral exploration, a task diligently undertaken by the GSI.

Directors from the GSI, A. Anil Kumar and Anup N. Kamble, spoke about the geological importance of Pandavula Gutta and stressed the need for its preservation for future generations. Noteworthy was the participation of students from residents from nearby villages, who had a deep-seated interest in conserving their local heritage and environment.