Greyhounds constable dies of electrocution in Bhupalpally

WARANGAL: In a shocking incident, a Greyhounds commando (Constable) A.Praveen died due to electric shock when he was on combing duty here in the Mahadevapura forest region of Kataram mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday.



In view of Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy's visit the Medigadda barrage, the district administration made tight security arrangements. As part of security measures, Greyhounds team were conducting combing operations in the forest region at Mahadevapura where the Medigadda barrage is located. Praveen was part of the combing operations and he accidentally came in contact with the electric wires erected by poachers to ward-off wild animals and died.



Meanwhile, after learning about the death of A.Praveen, Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy expressed condolences and conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family members.



