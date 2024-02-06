Govt Initiates Action in WeHub, TSIC Tax Remittance Fraud

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government on Tuesday confirmed that it took action against Globus IT Solutions, engaged by the Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS), for failing to properly remit TDS and PF funds deducted from the salaries of WeHub and the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) employees.

Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary of the I&C and IT departments, told Deccan Chronicle that the TSTS was addressing lapses reported by this newspaper in a report titled ‘WeHub, TSIC did not remit TDS, PF cuts: Ex-employees’ in its edition dated February 1. After Ajit Rangnekar assumed charge as interim chief innovation officer (CIO) of the Telangana State Innovation Cell, succeeding Shanta Thoutam, WeHub CEO Deepthi Ravula remains in her position as a political appointee, even as several top officials appointed by the previous regime have resigned to make way for new appointments.









