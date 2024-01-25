Governor okays appointment of TSPSC chairman, 5 TSPSC members

Hyderabad: Fulfilling yet another election promise made during recent Assembly polls in Telangana state, the new Congress government reconstituted TSPSC Board on Thursday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday approved the appointment of retired IPS officer and former DGP M. Mahender Reddy as the chairman of TSPSC. The governor also approved the appointment of five members for TSPSC who included retired IAS officer Anita Rajendra, Amir Ullah Khan, Prof. Narri Yadaiah, Yarabadi Ram Mohana Rao and Palavai Rajani Kumari. The reconstitution of the TSPSC board paves way for the issuance of job notifications soon. The Congress in its manifesto for Assembly polls promised to fill two lakh job vacancies within a year of coming to power. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that his government is committed to fill two lakh job vacancies by December 2024 as promised after reconstituting the TSPSC Board since the previous TSPSC Board — constituted by BRS government in May 2021 — was marred by leakage of question papers and cancellation of recruitment exams leading to massive protests from students and unemployed. Mahender Reddy succeeds former IAS officer B. Janardhan Reddy, who resigned in December after the Congress came to power. Mahender Reddy, an IPS officer of the 1986 batch, was appointed the DGP in November 2017 and had retired in December 2022. Anitha Rajendra retired as an IAS officer on February 28, 2023. She served as additional director-general of MCRHRDI, Hyderabad. A student of Osmania University, she pursued B.Com, MA, LLB and LLM from the university. She was born in 1963 and hails from BC-B (Goud) community. Amir Ullah Khan was a 1983 batch Indian Postal Service officer. He took VRS in 1995. He joined UNDP and worked in the Union finance ministry. Dr Narri Yadaiah is currently serving as senior professor in JNTU-Hyderabad. He hails from BC-B (Kuruma) community). Yarabadi Rammohana Rao is an engineering graduate from Andhra University and currently serving as executive director (Hydel) in TS Genco. He hails from the ST-Yerukala community. Palavai Rajani Kumari is a law graduate and a native of Suryapet. She worked as municipal commissioner of Tandur from 2000 to 2002 and Suryapet from 2002 to 2004. She is into the construction business. She comes from the SC-Madiga community.