Governor calls upon people to exercise their right to vote

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S. Abdul Nazeer called upon the people to exercise their right to vote by saying that the vote is a powerful tool and the invaluable right of a citizen to participate in the process of governance while taking part in the 14th National Voters Day celebrations at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Our collective decisions shape the composition of our legislature, the policies that govern us, and the very character of our nation,' and stressed the importance of the power of a vote to usher in participatory democracy.”

Earlier, the Governor released special postal covers on the eve of National Voters’ Day and administered the pledge to participate in every election. He handed over Electoral Photo Identity Cards to the young voters and presented state-level awards to officials for meritorious work related to election duties.



