Governor calls Telangana Telugu a classic language

Hyderabad: Hailing Telangana dialect as a classic language, Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said that it gives pleasure when being spoken and evokes interest.

Participating in the 16th convocation of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University at Ravindra Bharathi here on Wednesday, she distributed PhD certificates to the successful students.

She said, “Students are supposed to complete their studies, the faculty do their duty with utmost dedication, the university provides the platform by providing facilities and shows the way forward for the society. Convocation marks a culmination of the activities. Mother-tongue is a part and parcel of our life and determines our consciousness. Language shows us the way. Telangana Telugu is a classic example and gives pleasure when being spoken. Even Subramanya Bharathi spoke greatly about the language.”

She further called for spreading Telugu language. “There is a need to print books in Telugu language and keep them within the reach of the people. My mother-tongue is Tamil but I take delight in speaking in Telugu,” she said.