Government will connect remote villages with mobile towers: CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated 300 4G mobile cell towers in remote tribal areas of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Parvatipuram Manyam districts, taking the number of towers in remote areas across the state to 400 towards providing effective telecom services in these regions.

Launching the towers virtually from his Camp Office here, the CM explained that 246 of these towers have been established in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, while the rest have been erected in the districts of Parvatipuram Manyam (44), Prakasam (4), Eluru (3), Srikakulam (2) and Kakinada (1). Expenditure incurred on them is ₹400 crore.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Nearly two lakh people belonging to 944 habitations will get communication facilities with the new towers. 42,000 people benefited from the 100 towers established earlier. Efforts are being made to establish another 2,900 mobile towers, so that another 5,459 remote habitations could get communication facilities.”

The Chief Minister said the government has convinced the Centre to be part of the ₹3,119 crore plan to build 2,900 towers, for which lands have already been handed over. The government aims to complete the construction of all these towers in the next one year, enabling people watch TV, use mobiles and register online for the government’s welfare schemes.

The CM said such connectivity will transform the rural landscape with village secretariats, village clinics, RBKs and English medium schools.

Some tribals who participated in the programme thanked the Chief Minister for extending 4G network to their areas. Chittemma of Paderu Mandalam in ASR district said she had to trek to the top of the hill to make calls in the past. That ordeal is now over for her.

Chalapati Rao of Parvatipuram Manyam district said people of his hamlet had to walk for five kilometres to make phone calls. Now, it will be easier for them to make calls and know about the latest developments and government schemes.

Industries minister G. Amarnath, chief secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy, IT secretary K. Sasidhar, IT communications director C. Chandrasekhar Reddy and representatives of Airtel and Reliance Jio were among those present.