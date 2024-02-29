Government Plans Six-Lane Highway to Ease Traffic in Mangaluru City

Mangaluru: In a bid to alleviate traffic congestion in Mangaluru City and its outskirts, the government has come up with an ambitious plan to transform the existing four-lane highway from BC Road to Mukka into a six-lane road.

The highlight of this development includes an elevated highway from Kuloor Bridge to Baikampady within Mangaluru City.

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel addressed reporters to shed light on the details of this project.

Nalin said that the design for the project is already in place, emphasizing that the implementation will occur in phased stages rather than all at once.

"The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the elevated highway segment from Kuloor Bridge to Baikampady is being prepared. The New Mangalore Port Authority, in collaboration with the NHAI, will spearhead this initiative. The elevated highway will be above the existing four lane stretch," stated Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Elaborating further on the approach, Nalin explained, "The development work for the remaining stretches will be undertaken in stages. In areas where land is available, the existing four-lane road will be widened to accommodate six lanes. In cases where land is scarce, elevated roads will be constructed. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is designated to handle these works," he said.

Simultaneously, plans for the Mangaluru Bypass Road, which spans from Mulki-Kateel-Bajpe-Polali-BC Road-Thokkottu, are currently in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage. The estimated cost for this extensive 91.20 km project is Rs 3,931.04 crore.

A report card comprising the various projects undertaken by Nalin Kumar Kateel during his three terms was released in Mangaluru on Thursday.