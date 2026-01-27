Freight Train Derails In Koraput, Rail Traffic Disrupted For Seven Hours

Bhubaneswar : Rail services on the Jagdalpur–Visakhapatnam route were disrupted for nearly seven hours after a freight train derailed near Dumuriput in Odisha’s Koraput district late on Monday night.

The incident occurred around 9 pm when the goods train was en route from Jagdalpur to Visakhapatnam. Preliminary reports said at least two wagons jumped the tracks. The exact cause of the derailment was yet to be ascertained.

Following the mishap, restoration work was launched on a war footing. Accident Relief and Restoration Teams (ART) were immediately rushed to the site to rerail the derailed wagons. A specialised technical team was also deployed to carry out repair and maintenance operations.

Senior railway officials from various departments—including electrical, track maintenance, and station management—reached the spot to oversee the restoration process. Normal traffic on the affected route was restored around 4 am on Tuesday.

Due to the derailment, the Jagdalpur–Visakhapatnam Night Express was diverted via Koraput, railway sources said.

In a similar incident earlier, a goods train derailed on the fourth line at Rupsa railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district at around 10 am while heading towards Kharagpur. Senior railway officials promptly reached the site and initiated restoration work, deploying heavy machinery to bring the wagons back on track.

Rail traffic was disrupted on the affected tracks in both incidents. However, no injuries were reported, railway officials confirmed.



