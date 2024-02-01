Top
Good Response to Kisan Agri Show

DC Correspondent
1 Feb 2024
Good Response to Kisan Agri Show
Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday inaugurated the second edition of the three-day Kisan Agri Show 2024 at Hitex. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday inaugurated the second edition of the three-day Kisan Agri Show 2024 at Hitex, which brings together diverse stakeholders and showcases innovations.

Said to be the largest agricultural show in the state, Kisan Hyderabad, according to a statement, is a platform that brings together industry leaders, professionals, policymakers, and farmers.

The event, which has the presence of 140 exhibitors, features an extensive range of agri-related products and services, including IoT in agriculture technologies, innovations and start-ups, and contract farming solutions.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Horticulture Officers Association will be organising a concurrent conference that has knowledge sessions for farmers.

