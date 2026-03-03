Assam Starts Exporting GI-Tagged Karbi Anglong Ginger To London

Guwahati : In a significant development Assam has started the export of GI-tagged Karbi Anglong fresh ginger to London.

Informing that a consignment of premium fresh ginger, sourced directly from farmers of Karbi Anglong, was flagged off from Krishi Bhawan in Guwahati, Assam agriculture minister Atul Bora said that it was for the first time that GI-tagged Karbi Anglong Ginger has been exported from Assam to the UK market.

In a post on social media platform, Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, described the first export consignment of 1.2 Mts of GI-tagged Karbi Anglong ginger consignment as a proud step for Assam’s farmers and a sign of the state’s expanding presence in international agricultural markets.

“…With the first-ever export of GI-tagged Karbi Anglong Ginger to London, our farmers step onto the global stage. We are building an ecosystem where Assam’s growers gain value, visibility and global opportunity, taking Brand Assam to the world,” he wrote.

Mr Sarma said that the milestone aligns with the government’s broader vision of enhancing farmers’ income through value addition, quality improvement and strong global market linkages.

“Assam is steadily expanding its agricultural footprint globally, ensuring that our farmers receive both recognition and economic opportunity,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, who flagged off the shipment, said that the export has enabled Assam’s growers to step onto the global stage.

The export initiative was facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in collaboration with NextOn Foods Pvt. Ltd.

It is significant that Assam’s Karbi Anglong Ginger, known for its distinctive aroma, fibre content and pungency, holds a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, highlighting its uniqueness and regional identity.

Mr Sarma reiterated that the government will continue to promote GI-tagged products, boost exports and work towards making Assam’s agriculture globally competitive.



