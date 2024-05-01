GHMC Breaks Record for Property Tax Early Bird Collections

Hyderabad: The GHMC collected Rs 820 crore property tax till 9 pm on Tuesday, the last day of the early bird scheme. This marks an increase of Rs 34 crore over 2023-24 when the early bird scheme yielded Rs 785.84 crore.

So far, 7.27 lakh taxpayers have availed of the scheme that offers a five per cent rebate. On the last day, property owners paid Rs 96.61 crore in cash.

GHMC commissioner D. Ronald Rose appreciated the efforts of bill collectors, tax inspectors, assistant municipal commissioners, deputy commissioners, and zonal commissioners, and thanked the taxpayers for their cooperation.