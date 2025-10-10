GDAI Sets Up India’s First Policy Secretariat for the Video Games (Social Gaming) Industry

Hyderabad: The Game Developer Association of India (GDAI) has announced the formation of its Policy Secretariat for the promotion and growth of the video games industry in India, marking a significant step toward structured engagement between the video games industry and government bodies. The Policy Secretariat set up in Delhi NCR, will play a pioneering role for the video games industry and will serve as the industry’s unified voice that will work closely with the central and state governments to shape policies that support innovation, protect and safeguard the interests of members and the larger Video game industry, and foster sustainable growth within India’s fast-evolving video gaming ecosystem.

This move comes at a pivotal time, with the recent passage of the Online Gaming Bill “Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025, in Parliament and the government’s renewed commitment to shaping India’s digital entertainment economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sridhar Muppidi, Chairperson, GDAI, said, "We welcome the government’s progressive step in establishing a national-level Regulatory Authority and recognizing online social games as a distinct category under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. The GDAI Policy Secretariat will work closely with the government to shape globally aligned, innovation-friendly regulations that empower startups, promote exports, and position India as a global hub for culturally rich and responsible video game development.”

Sridhar added, “We also extend our sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, for its continued guidance and support to GDAI in advancing the growth of India’s gaming ecosystem.”

As the largest organisation representing video game developers in India, GDAI has long advocated for structured policy support to enable the industry’s growth, safeguard studios, and create a sustainable ecosystem. The Secretariat will act as a bridge between policymakers, regulators, and the video games industry, ensuring that India’s unique gaming landscape, spanning large gaming companies, indie developers, studios developing both product and offering services, and mobile-first creators, receives an enabling regulatory environment.

GDAI has appointed Hemant Coomar as Director, Government Affairs & Public Policy, to head its newly established Policy Secretariat. With over 30 years of cross-sector experience spanning manufacturing, telecom, and power transmission, Hemant has worked with leading industry bodies and corporates. Notably, on the technology side, he has worked on the introduction and rollout of the Aadhaar-based eKYC customer acquisition process, which was a game-changing initiative for telecom service providers.

Sharing his views, Mr. Hemant Coomar said, “The establishment of the GDAI Policy Secretariat marks a significant step toward shaping a progressive and globally competitive gaming ecosystem in India. Our goal is to ensure clear recognition of Online Social Games as distinct from Online Money Games and Esports, while advocating for proportionate, globally aligned regulation that encourages innovation rather than restricts it. ”

Through the Secretariat, GDAI will also work to ensure clarity in definitions around stakes and virtual items to prevent misclassification of legitimate video games, advocate for due process safeguards in enforcement actions, and support responsible and creative growth aligned with international best practices.



