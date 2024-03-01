From guarding gates to students' futures

Gollela Praveen Kumar, 31, a former watchman and son of a bidi worker, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing three government jobs within 10 days.He has been recruited as trained graduate teacher (TGT), postgraduate teacher (PGT) and junior lecturer by the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board.Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Praveen Kumar, a native of Ponkal in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district, said that he would become a junior lecturer, as teaching was his lifelong passion.His achievement is not just about one’s personal triumph but one that epitomises what the power of determination, self-confidence and the unwavering pursuit of a dream would help achieve.Praveen Kumar's father is a mason and his mother a bidi worker. He completed his primary education locally before getting his degree in Jennaram.He joined as a night watchman at Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) in Osmania University campus. Continuing his educational pursuits with zeal, he obtained his M.Com, B.Ed and M.Ed from Osmania University while also getting prepared for competitive exams.He recalled that he appeared for his first DSC exam in 2018, where he missed out by just half a mark."I never looked at a job as being small or big. I will never look down on any job or person, irrespective of his position. I took up B.Ed because teaching has been a passion."Praveen said his success had brought immense joy to his parents.EMRC director P. Raghupathi along with other staff members, felicitated Praveen Kumar for his remarkable achievement.