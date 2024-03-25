Four youths rescued from Visakhapatnam beaches on Holi

Visakhapatnam: A quick response by lifeguards ensured the safe rescue of four young men from drowning at Visakhapatnam beaches on Holi. The incident unfolded on Monday at RK Beach (Zone-4) and Appikonda Beach (Zone-6).

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) lifeguards displayed commendable alertness, saving the lives of Kaushik (20), Basheer (19) - both from Railway New Colony - and Sunny Kumar (17) and Gol Kumar (23) from the Tunglam area. While enjoying a swim, the youths encountered difficulties in the water.

"Our lifeguards swiftly performed CPR on the rescued individuals and ensured their immediate transfer to King George Hospital (KGH) for medical attention," stated GVMC commissioner C.M. Saikanth Verma in a press release.

To bolster safety measures amidst the recent surge in beach visitors, the GVMC has strategically deployed 42 lifeguards across the city's beaches. Commissioner Verma urged beachgoers to prioritize responsible behavior and avoid venturing into deeper waters.