Four killed in RTC bus accident at Kakinada

In a horrific accident, an RTC Bus bound for Rajamahendravaram from Visakhapatnam ran over four persons near Padalamma Thalli temple between Prathipadu-Chinnampeta on National highway in the early hours on Monday. According to Prathipadu Circle Inspector M.Sekhar Babu, when the two lorry drivers Dasari Prasad and Nagayya and one lorry cleaner Dasari Kishore were changing the tyre of their lorry, the RTC Bus hit them. Even after the accident, the driver didnt stop the bus and moved on.At the same time, another person, Lova Raju who was rendering service to Padalamma Thalli Temple, was also hit by the RTC bus. The four persons died on the spot. The police stopped the bus at Bommuru near Rajamahendravaram and took the driver into custody. Sekhar Babu said that the driver P.S.Rao told the police that he got terrified and drove off the bus.Prathipadu police have registered a case. The two drivers Prasad, Nagayya and the cleaner Kishore belonged to Nakka Bokkala Palem village of Bapatla District. Lova Raju is from Visakhapatnam and was residing at the temple for the past five years.The Rajamahendravaram RTC Bus Depot Manager Shaik Shabnam told the Deccan Chronicle that a departmental inquiry would be conducted. She said that the driver informed the authorities about the incident.