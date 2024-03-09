Four killed, four others injured in road accident at Araku

Four people died and four others were seriously injured in a collision between three two-wheelers near Madala Panchayat Tummagudli of Araku mandal in Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Friday night.The accident took place around 10.30 pm while the victims were travelling to the Shivaratri fair held in Nandivalasa. According to reports, the bikes collided with each other on the route between Dumma Gudri and Ganjai Guda villages.The deceased have been identified as Buridi Hari (22) and Ammanakant (9) from Chinalabudu Panchayat, and Trinath (32) and Bhargav (4) from Lotheru Panchayat Manjaguda.Two critically injured, Dundili Mohana Rao and Gubai Simhadri, have been shifted to Visakhapatnam KGH. The condition of two other youths is also said to be critical. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.