Food app Toing Now Available in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Toing, the affordable food delivery app, today announced its launch in Hyderabad. Over the last 7 months, Toing has expanded its network to 22 cities across India and is also live in Pune, Agra, Vadodara, Guwahati, Nashik, Nagpur, Patna, Aurangabad, Bhopal, Delhi, Meerut, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur and Bengaluru. Toing promises the lowest item prices across food/ beverages on its app, guaranteeing to match or beat restaurant table menu prices. In addition to this, there are no packaging charges or platform fees on any order placed on Toing. This makes Toing the most affordable food delivery app available in the market. Users can order a range of dishes including biryanis, burgers and bowls for under Rs. 99.



Toing, which was launched in the second half of 2025 with Pune as the first city, has now gone live in the city of Hyderabad with the city's famous restaurants already listed on the platform. Toing's affordable and accessible pricing model has strongly resonated with first-time jobbers and college students, accelerating its expansion to newer cities. By focusing on everyday affordability, Toing ensures unmatched value and reliability for its users. The app features popular restaurants such as Varalakshmi Tiffins, Karachi Bakery, Shah Ghouse Hotel & Restaurant, Dadu's, Pista House, Burger King, Bakingo, Subway, Theobroma, Wow Momo, Cream Stone Ice Cream, Potful - Claypot Biryanis, Millet Express, La Pino'z Pizza, Fruitoholic Ice Cream, Lo! - Low Carb and Keto Foods and Zomoz - The Momo Company, offering a wide range of food options across cuisines including North Indian food like Biryani, North Indian dishes, Chinese, Desserts and fast-food options like Pizzas, Burgers, and Momos.



Speaking on the expansion, Mr. Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Toing said, “Toing is creating a new category of customers food delivery and is targeting the Gen Z, college goers and the value conscious customers. Last year, we launched Toing, which guarantees lowest prices to its customers, in key cities and educational hubs- like Guwahati, Nashik, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Delhi NCR. This expansion reflects both the strength of the value proposition and our commitment to serve the evolving needs of young consumers. Hyderabad has a large base of Gen Z and college goers and hence, offers the perfect landscape for Toing."

