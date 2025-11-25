Thiruvananthapuram Airport Closure For Over An Hour From Nov 27-Dec 3 For Navy Operational Demo 2025

Thiruvananthapuram : The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Tuesday issued a passenger advisory regarding the closure of airspace due to the Navy Operational Demonstration 2025 from November 27 to December 3.

As per the advisory, flight operations between 4 pm and 06:15 pm would remain suspended from November 27 to December 3. The passengers were requested to check their flight timings thoroughly and were urged to cooperate.

"Due to the scheduled airspace closure for Navy Operational Demonstration 2025, flight services at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport shall remain suspended from 1600 hrs to 1815 hrs between 27 November 2025 and 3 December 2025. Passengers are requested to check with their respective airlines for revised flight timings. Thank you for your cooperation," the advisory said.

The Indian Navy will celebrate Navy Day 2025 with a spectacular Operational Demonstration on December 4 at Shangumugham beach, Thiruvananthapuram, as per a release by Ministry of Defence.

This is in continuation of Indian Navy's effort to organise the event at a location other than major Naval stations. Previously, it was held in Puri, Odisha, and Sindhudurg, Maharashtra. This mega event will provide a unique opportunity for the citizens to witness various facets of Indian Navy's multi-domain operations.

The Operational Demonstration will showcase Indian Navy's state-of-the-art operational platforms and its resolve as the 'Preferred Security Partner' in the Indian Ocean Region(IOR) guided by the broader vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

The event will bring alive the Navy's formidable combat capabilities, technological excellence, and operational readiness, while reflecting the nation's growing maritime strength and self-reliance.

The Operational Demonstration will feature coordinated manoeuvres by frontline platforms symbolising the Navy's ability to deliver power and precision across the maritime spectrum. The event will highlight seamless coordination of surface, sub-surface, and aerial assets, reflecting the Navy's preparedness to secure India's maritime frontiers.

Reflecting the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the demonstration will feature a range of indigenously built assets representing India's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. These platforms embody the Navy's sustained efforts under 'Make in India' vision to create a modern, technologically advanced, and future-ready maritime force.

The celebration will also highlight the Navy's preparedness and deterrent capability, as demonstrated during

Operation Sindoor, reaffirming its ability to strike with precision, speed, and dominance. The demonstration

stands as a tribute to the professionalism, discipline, and courage of the men and women of the Indian Navy who

safeguard the nation's sovereignty and maritime interests.

Navy Day serves as a reminder of the Navy's vital role during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, which dealt a decisive

blow to the enemy's Naval and Coastal Defences. The missile boats of the Indian Navy launched a daring attack

on Karachi harbour, as part of Operation Trident.

This decisive action not only demonstrated India's maritime strength but also precision, courage and strategic

brilliance. The Operational Demonstration 2025 will be a celebration of Indian Navy's maritime excellence as a

Combat Ready, Cohesive, Credible, Aatmanirbhar Force, safeguarding seas for a Viksit, Samriddha Bharat.