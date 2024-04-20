Hyderabad: Five people have reportedly died due to the extreme heat in Rajanna Sircilla, Jangaon, Komaram Bheem, and Gadwal districts, even as the IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for a severe heat wave.

Madugulapally was the hottest place in the state, at 45.2°C on Friday, the highest in April in ten years in Nalgonda district. Mulugu, Mancherial, and Bhadradri districts also recorded around 45°C for the second day.

This has raised concerns that this year might surpass the record highest temperature of 48.8°C

in Mancherial in April 2016. (The IMD puts the record at 48.6°C in Bhadrachalam in January 1952).

Experts from TSDPS forecast the possibility of higher temperatures due to El Niño conditions, referring to the warming of waters in the southern Pacific Ocean which impacts the weather on the sub-continent.

A. Ramakrishna, executive officer, TSDPS, said that this condition is expected to shift to La Niña, its opposite, within a month or two and cause rain.

Dr Y.V. Rama Rao, weather forecast and analysis consultant with TSDPS, said the weather pattern this year was reminiscent of 2015-16. "We anticipate fluctuations with temperature dropping to 43°C due to upcoming rains, but rising again in May," he said.

Balaji T, a well-known weather blogger, suggested that a heat wave 'between April 27 and May 10' could be one of the most severe in recent years, similar to the postCyclone -Amphan conditions of 2020.

"Eastern Telangana, including Hyderabad, might see temperatures soaring to 47°C, with Hyderabad potentially reaching up to 44°C," said Balaji.

Ramagundam, one of the hottest locations in Telangana, has not featured in the top 15 hottest places this year. Dr Rao attributed this to shifting wind troughs and low-pressure systems that have directed the heat towards the eastern parts like Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

The four who succumbed to the heat were identified as Matkam Gangaram (42) of Chandurthi mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district; Tuzhan Madhukar (24) in Janagam of Kautala mandal of Komaram Bhem district; Kavali Venkatamma (60) in Dharur mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district and Karade Vishnu (45) in Dasnapurguda. Kavali Nilakantham (32) of Nallavelli village died due to lightning.